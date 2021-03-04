Linda’s Place is open, already full and waitlisted

‘It goes to show you what the housing situation is like in the community right now’

Executive Director Shelley Howard (front right) and some of the team from the Campbell River Head Injury Society welcome a few members of the Daybreak Rotary Club to the rooftop patio of Linda’s Place, the organization’s new housing facility on 9th Avenue, for the unveiling of the plaque recognizing their help in getting the facility built. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Linda’s Place, the new housing development on 9th Avenue run by the Campbell River Head Injury Support Society, welcomed a few members of the Daybreak Rotary club recently as they unveiled a plaque recognizing and thanking them for their help.

It was a long and gruelling process to get the facility built and ready for tenants, but executive director Shelley Howard says it was also very important for the community and she’s proud of the work her team has put in to make it happen. The building is the organization’s third housing unit – the second which is half for clients and half for market rentals.

“It was all totally worth it,” Howard says. “It filled up immediately, we’ve got over 200 people on the waitlist, we’ve got emails coming in asking for applications and people calling every day to see if there’s room and ask to get on the waitlist. It goes to show you what the housing situation is like in the community right now.”

The rooftop patio has one of the best ocean views in the city, and it wouldn’t have been possible without Rotary’s help, Howard says.

“Without Rotary’s assistance we simply wouldn’t have this deck,” she says, looking out over downtown Campbell River and out over the the strait towards Quadra Island. “This is maybe the best place in town for our residents and clients to come and relax for a few minutes, and enjoy Campbell River.”

You can find out more about the programs and services offered by the Head Injury Support Society by visiting them online at www.crhead.ca or by giving them a call at 250-287-4323.

