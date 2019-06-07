Lightning suspected cause of Read Island wildfire

Fire crews sent to island northeast of Campbell River

A wildfire on Read Island reached 11 ha. in size Friday and fire crews were planning to douse it with water by plane or helicopter Friday evening to try and keep it under control until more firefighters can be sent to the site on Saturday.

BC Wildfire spokesperson Donna MacPherson said the suspected cause of the fire is lightning and it struck in an area of thick and dense forest. She described the fire as a creeping ground fire and the plan is to send approximately 10 more firefighters to the scene on Saturday, bringing the personnel to 16 in total. Initially, two helicopters and two -three-person fire crews were sent to the island northeast of Campbell River.

