This reader photo shows lightning that crackled and sparked fires Sunday evening in Greater Victoria and across Vancouver Island. (Courtesy Roger and Angela Jay)

Lightning storm sparks six fires across Vancouver Island

Active fires at Muir Creek, Bear Creek Reservoir and Mount Healey

Lightning sparked six small fires on Vancouver Island Sunday night, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Of those, three started within the south Island region – Muir Creek and Bear Creek Reservoir both around 0.01 hectares and Mount Healey around four hectares.

In the mid-Island, there are three fires started by lightning – one near Holland Lake, Mt. Hayes and another seven kilometres southeast from Lake Cowichan.

There are a few fires that have yet to be determined for their cause, including one near Sooke Reservoir, San Juan Valley and another just past the southern tip of Shawnigan Lake.

In the B.C. coastal region, there are 28 active fires, as of Aug. 17.

READ ALSO: Lightning fills the Vancouver Island night sky (photos)

READ MORE: Crews challenged by mountaintop wildfire west of Nanaimo

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Environment Canada weatherStorm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend
Next story
Canada Revenue Agency suspends online services after cyberattacks

Just Posted

Mayor and council seek short term solutions to unruly behaviour downtown

Special council meeting called to garner input from affected organizations, businesses

‘Get ready for a winning season Storm fans,’ says returning lead-scorer

Josh Pederson re-signs with Campbell River Storm for his final VIJHL season

Patron of the Arts creates temporary walking tour in downtown Campbell River

Heading Out in Our Hats is on display at 18 downtown businesses until Aug. 21

Two more coaches join Campbell River Storm

Talent ID camp kicked off August 14 - 16

Record response for UCBM nominations this year

Eight out of 26 submissions from Vancouver Island

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Morneau stepping down as federal finance minister

Resignation comes as We Charity controversy continues in Ottawa

Lightning storm sparks six fires across Vancouver Island

Active fires at Muir Creek, Bear Creek Reservoir and Mount Healey

Pedestrian succumbs to injuries after collision near Nanaimo Airport

The collision occurred at approximately 1:30am on Friday, August 14

VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

The incident was caught on the railway museum’s live train camera

B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

100 positive tests Friday, two new long-term care outbreaks

FINLAYSON: Next 6-12 months not the time for government to hike taxes

From following health advice and ‘doing no harm,’ to not hiking fees – one business expert has a number of suggestions

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Most Read