The Quilchena Creek wildfire is 22 kilometres southeast of Merritt. (BC Wildfire Services)

Lightning sparks wildfire outside Merritt

The Quilchena Creek wildfire is 4.4 hectares in size

UPDATE 12 p.m.

The Quilchena Creek wildfire is now 7.1 hectares in size. It remains out of control.

Original

A new wildfire on the north side of the Okanagan Connector/Highway 5A outside Merritt.

The Quilchena Creek wildfire was discovered 22 kilometres southeast of Merritt just before 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. It is currently 4.4 hectares in size and deemed out of control.

Lightning caused the fire to ignite. It appears to be highly visible from the highway, which remains open.

BC Wildfire Services has responded with a ‘full’ response that includes four personnel and additional aerial support from three helicopters and air tankers.

On Thursday, a number of new wildfires started across the province as 628 lightning strikes were recorded.

The Minnie Lake wildfire that was discovered Thursday afternoon beside Highway 5A, close to the 5A and Okanagan Connector intersection is now being held. It reached 1.5 hectares in size and was also caused by lightning.

