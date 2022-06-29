A small fire near Sayward was caused by lightning June 28. Photo courtesy B.C. Wildfire Dashboard

A small fire near Sayward was caused by lightning June 28. Photo courtesy B.C. Wildfire Dashboard

Lightning causes first wildfire for Vancouver Island

Coastal Fire Centre will be re-assessing fire bans after Canada Day long weekend

Lightning strikes on Tuesday sparked the first wildfire of the season on Vancouver Island.

The fire near Menzies Bay is very small, roughly the size of half of a football field and is not threatening any infrastructure or people, according to Christi Howes of the Coastal Fire Centre.

“It’s under control,” she said. “We’ve got two initial attack crews out assessing along with additional response officers.”

The fire was caused by lightning.

“We had that lightning storm that blew across the Island and through the province,” she said. “There were a few little spot fires.”

Two other small fires located in Bute Inlet were caused by lightning at around the same time, as were a few others throughout the province.

Though the Island did see the first hot weather of the year over the weekend, Howes said that the cooler temperatures and precipitation has also had an effect on conditions.

Howes said that the Coastal Fire Centre has been fielding numerous phone calls about the state of fire bans in the area.

“We’re getting a lot of calls from people asking if they can have a camp fire,” she said. “Right now there’s no prohibitions. We’ll reassess after the long weekend.”

RELATED: A timeline of B.C.’s record-setting extreme heat event in June 2021

B.C. scientists see recovery but fear more heat domes could change ecosystems forever


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2022News

Previous story
First long weekend of summer will bring sailing waits at BC Ferries terminals
Next story
Colder spring may not mean population boom for Vancouver Island mosquitoes

Just Posted

Carihi graduates take in the school’s graduation ceremony at Strathcona Gardens on Tuesday, June 28. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Carihi graduates step out into the wider world at graduation ceremony

A colder, wetter spring may not necessarily mean an influx of mosquitoes in Nanaimo and elsewhere in B.C., says an entomologist at the University of B.C. (Stock photo)
Colder spring may not mean population boom for Vancouver Island mosquitoes

A small fire near Sayward was caused by lightning June 28. Photo courtesy B.C. Wildfire Dashboard
Lightning causes first wildfire for Vancouver Island

Premier John Horgan announced Tuesday (June 28) he will not be running in B.C.’s 2024 election. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)
B.C. Premier John Horgan to step down ahead of 2024 election