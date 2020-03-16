All the libraries on Vancouver Island operated by the Vancouver Island Regional Library, including the new one in Chemainus (pictured), closed as of March 16 due to the COVID-19 crisis. (File picture)

Libraries on Vancouver Island close due to COVID-19

Vancouver Island Regional Library’s eLibrary remains open

  • Mar. 16, 2020 2:37 p.m.
  • News

Vancouver Island Regional Library will close all of its library branches to the public on March 16 at 8 p.m. due to the COVID-19 situation and recommendations put forward today by the province’s chief medical health officer.

“In coming to this difficult decision, we paid particular attention to the province’s prohibition on gatherings of more than 50 people, and the strong appeal for everyone to stay home during this critical time,” said VIRL’s executive director Rosemary Bonanno.

“In this rapidly changing environment, we believe this is the best decision for our staff, customers, and larger public.”

As a result of the closures, VIRL has extended all due dates by six weeks and asks customers not to return any library materials until branches have reopened to the public.

Throughout the closure, VIRL’s eLibrary, which includes thousands of ebooks and audiobooks, scores of downloadable music, and hours of streaming movies of TV, will remain open for anyone with a VIRL library card.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19
Next story
B.C. dentists to suspend all elective, non-essential dental work due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Visitor restrictions in place at Island Health facilities in response to pandemic

Effective immediately, no visitor who is unwell may visit any Island Health facility

Nearly 40-year-old temperature record broken in Campbell River

-7.5 C now coldest temperature on record for March 16

UPDATE: Campbell River restaurants ‘thinking outside the dining room’ in response to COVID-19

OX Chophouse, Daves’ Bakery close sit-in dining room and switching to take-out service

NIC transitioning to ‘alternate delivery methods’

Campuses remain open; more counselling services available

Campbell Riverite among world’s best para surfers

Tyler Turner finished ninth at 2020 AmpSurf ISA World Para Surfing Championship in California

Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

Experts says federals will likely have to create an emergency benefit for workers who can’t access EI benefits

Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Check back for event cancellations and postponements

Libraries on Vancouver Island close due to COVID-19

Vancouver Island Regional Library’s eLibrary remains open

Main TSX index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average had its worst day since 1987

Comox Valley school exposed to COVID-19

Island Health sent out statement advising school community of a positive test

Campbell River and Strathcona Regional District close recreation facilities and community halls

Closure effective end of day Monday

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Nanaimo satire website connects community during COVID-19 pandemic

Nanaimo Beacon signs up more than 600 volunteers to help those who are self-isolating

Most Read