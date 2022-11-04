North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks during Question Period on April 1, 2022 in Ottawa. Credit: Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services

Liberals taking credit for NDP measures, frustrated North Island-Powell River MP complains

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney is frustrated that the federal government is “patting themselves on the back” for affordability announcements that come from pressure put on by the NDP.

“I’m frustrated that once again the Liberals are patting themselves on the back for announcements that they wouldn’t have agreed to without constant NDP pressure,” she said. “Meanwhile, the Conservatives fight to remove the carbon tax from home heating, failing to recognize that many provinces–including B.C.–charge their own tax, not using the federal carbon pricing.”

The MP says that more needs to be done by the federal Liberals to protect Canadians, including those in the North Island-Powell River riding, seniors, and Indigenous People. While the government has announced measures that have put money back into people’s pockets, Blaney said that many of those measures came from pressure put on the government by her party.

“Canadians are doing everything they can to get by,” Blaney said. “The New Democrats are fighting hard to ensure Canadians get the help they so desperately need. That’s why we’ve pushed the Liberals to implement the GST rebate, rental help and dental care.”

Some changes suggested by the NDP have not been addressed, Blaney said, notably removing GST from home heating.

“This means Canadians will still be forced to pay taxes to heat their homes, putting them under further financial strain,” a release from Blaney says. “Too many people in North Island – Powell River and across Canada are already forced to choose between medications and food. Removing the GST from home heating would ease some of their financial burden.”

Blaney is also concerned about financially-stressed seniors, who were not addressed in Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s fall economic statement. Blaney also noted a lack of investment in the Indigenous Housing Strategy.

“I’m deeply concerned that there still is no additional funding for healthcare, which is so critical for the people in this riding and across Canada. It’s vital that the government takes meaningful steps to improve the lives of Canadians.”

