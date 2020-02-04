Rona Ambrose, Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Minister Maryam Monsef and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti make their way to speak in the Foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa, Tuesday February 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Liberals revive Rona Ambrose’s bill on sexual assault law training for judges

It would also change the Criminal Code to ensure judges are putting their reasons on the record

The Liberal government is introducing legislation to help ensure judges are trained in sexual assault law.

It would require all newly appointed provincial superior court judges to receive the training, including learning about rape myths and stereotypes.

The bill, if passed, would also require the Canadian Judicial Council to report on ongoing efforts to provide similar training to sitting judges.

It would also change the Criminal Code to ensure judges are putting their reasons on the record when they decide sexual assault cases.

READ MORE: Federal law on intoxication sex-assault defence unconstitutional: Ontario judge

The proposed legislation revives a private member’s bill originally put forward by Rona Ambrose when she was interim Conservative leader.

That bill had cross-partisan support, but after being stalled in the Senate, died when Parliament dissolved ahead of the federal election.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Island College Campbell River campus expansion officially opened
Next story
Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Just Posted

Snowfall warning in effect for Campbell River today; mixed snow and rain forecast

The snowfall has begun as Environment Canada warned yesterday. A snowfall warning… Continue reading

Campbell River family making a difference through community group

Masters of Hope is a safe space to discuss mental health and addiction

Missing elderly woman has been found safe

RCMP confirm that she has been located.

Sixty seats added to North Island College health-care assistant program

Additions more than double the seats for health-care assistants at NIC

SD72 finance department asks for extra time to complete 2019/20 final budget

Original Feb. 11 deadline was too tight, was amended to Feb. 25

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 400 in China

Battery from Second World War causes evacuation at B.C. RCMP detachment

Detonation unit deployed to deal with potentially explosive war artifact

Canadian rock band The Arkells asks fans to subscribe to local news in T-shirt giveaway

Canadian rock band announced they’ll give away a free T-shirt to anyone who takes out a subscription

Woman stuck in elevator at Island hotel for an hour during power outage

Wickham endures initial panic at Best Western Plus Chemainus Inn and settles in until help arrives

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Isobel Mackenzie and Adrian Dix focus on private and public care

Rescue efforts continue, four days after heavy flooding strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Man missing after avalanche in B.C.’s Peace region

Group of snowmobilers were just south of Chetwynd when an avalanche occurred

Most Read