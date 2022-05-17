Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberals move to bar sanctioned Russians from Canada through immigration amendments

Changes would enable Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada officials to deny visas

The Liberal government is moving to ban Russians sanctioned over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine from entering Canada.

The government tabled proposed amendments to federal immigration law in the Senate today to ensure foreign nationals subject to sanctions under the Special Economic Measures Act are inadmissible to Canada.

The changes would allow the Canada Border Services Agency to deny entry to, and remove, people who have been sanctioned, and would enable Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada officials to deny visas.

Once in force, the amendments would apply to all foreign nationals subject to sanctions by Canada, as well as any accompanying family members.

Since the start of Russia’s attack on Ukraine in late February, Canada has sanctioned more than 1,000 people from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says banning close associates and key supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime is one of the many ways in which Canada is holding Moscow accountable for its unprovoked aggression.

—The Canadian Press

ImmigrationRussiaUkraine

Previous story
Livening, beautifying downtown Campbell River has to deal with elephant in the room
Next story
VIDEO: Bird flu hatches conspiracy theories amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Mosaic Forest Management manages Tree Farm Licence 47, which includes parts of Quadra Island as pictured. Photo courtesy Ministry of Forests
We Wai Kai-owned company partners with Mosaic to harvest timber on Quadra Island

Sean Feagan’s “On the Green” photo won a Gold Ma Murray Sports Photo Award, Under 10,000 (circulation) at the BCYCNA gala awards night Saturday, May 14. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Mirror staffers win gold at newspaper awards gala

The Walmart Supercentre in Campbell River. Campbell River Mirror file photo
Gas heater explosions mistaken for gun fire at Campbell River Walmart

The density of empty bedrooms in Campbell River fluctuates between 20 and 55 per cent, depending on location, according to Statistics Canada Data. Darker areas have more empty bedrooms. Map data courtesy Statistics Canada, map courtesy censusmapper.ca.
40% of Campbell River bedrooms empty, Coalition to End Homelessness has plan to fill them