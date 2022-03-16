Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The federal Liberal government is extending its amnesty on ‘assault-style’ firearms until October 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The federal Liberal government is extending its amnesty on ‘assault-style’ firearms until October 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal government extends amnesty on ‘assault-style’ firearms until 2023

Government says this gives officials more time to implement a mandatory buyback program

The federal Liberal government is extending its amnesty on “assault-style” firearms until October 2023.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in May 2020 he was banning more than 1,500 models of firearms, including the AR-15.

He also announced owners of these guns would have a two-year amnesty period to come into compliance with the prohibition.

The Liberal government revealed on Wednesday that the order that was set to expire in April would be extended until October 2023.

It says doing so gives officials more time to implement a mandatory buyback program for the firearms.

A prominent gun-control advocacy group says it hopes this is the “first and last” extension of its kind and wants to see the buyback program, promised by the Liberals during the 2019 federal election, to be introduced as quickly as possible.

“It is important to understand that the May 2020 regulations combined with the mandatory buyback program, while extremely positive, do not represent a complete ban on assault weapons,” reads a statement from PolySeSouvient, which includes former students and graduates of École polytechnique, where a gunman shot and killed 14 women in 1989.

“Further legislation is required to ban models that were not covered by the regulations and to prevent manufacturers from introducing new models into the market.”

—The Canadian Press

Federal Politicsguns

Previous story
Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue awarded for rescuing 200 people during Abbotsford flooding
Next story
Vaccinated travellers will no longer need a COVID-19 test to come to Canada: source

Just Posted

TEAAM Aeromedical President Miles Randall demonstrates how to load and unload patients from a helicopter in Campbell River on Nov. 4, 2021. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
SRD grants $45,000 to heli-rescue service

Campbell River’s Sportsplex will be upgraded from May to October. Mirror File Photo
City of Campbell River announces Sportsplex closure plan

Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams drops the puck at a Campbell River Storm game just before the start of the pandemic started - and the cancellation of the Hometown Hockey stop here. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River gets second chance to host pandemic-cancelled Hometown Hockey in April

Representatives from NIC, the NIC Foundation and the Campbell River Hospital Foundation gather with Mike and Janice Kenny (centre) to thank them for their donation of $560,000. In the photo (From left): Sandra Harrison - NIC Foundation Board Chair, Myra Egan - Campbell River Hospital Foundation Board Chair, Lisa Domae - NIC President, Stacey March - Campbell River Hospital Foundation Executive Director, Mike Kenny - Donor, Janice Kenny - Donor, Diane Naugler - NIC Foundation Executive Director, Prachi Kulkarni - NIC Practical Nursing student, Taya Seeley - NIC Practical Nursing student. NIC photo
$560K donation supports health and education in Campbell River