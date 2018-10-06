Lengthy waits for Thanksgiving travels on BC Ferries

The long-weekend wait times are starting to pick up at major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

As usual, lengthy wait times are starting to build for major BC Ferries routes as travellers get their Thanksgiving long weekend started.

At the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal, there’s a two-sailing wait to Swartz Bay – the most popular route in the Crown corporation’s fleet. This includes a wait for foot traffic as well.

Horseshoe Bay pay parking lot has reached capacity.

All other routes are seeing no wait time to one-sailing waits.

To prepare for the influx, BC Ferries scheduled more than 80 extra sailings for the long weekend along the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route – the most popular route in the fleet.

That includes a 6 a.m. departure until Oct. 9, and a 10 pm. sailing on Oct. 8.

Extra sailings were also added to the Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay route, as well as Horseshoe Bay to Langdale.

BC Ferries also recommends for those taking the ferry without a car to still arrive 45 to 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled sailing.

To see current sailing conditions click here.

