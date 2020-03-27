Interior of a Surrey court room. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)

Legal time limitations on civil court proceedings in B.C. suspended due to COVID-19

Order applies during the current state of emergency and includes any extension

The provincial government has suspended legal time limitations connected to civil court proceedings due to COVID-19.

“Limitation periods to commence court proceedings in British Columbia have been suspended, and statutory decision-makers have been provided discretion to waive, suspend or extend time periods related to their powers,” the Ministry of Attorney General said in a press release Friday.

“At the request of the Attorney General, the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General has made the order under the Emergency Program Act to protect public health and to recognize that during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, British Columbians involved in legal or administrative proceedings may be unable to take steps required by legislation.”

The order means that mandatory limitation periods, and other mandatory time periods otherwise in place that are established in laws are suspended. This applies civil or family actions, proceedings, claims or appeals that should have been commenced in the provincial court, Supreme Court or Court of Appeal.

“The order applies during the current state of emergency, including any extension of the state of emergency.”

As for criminal matters, the regular court operations have been suspended but as of March 25, urgent matters are proceeding in “hub” courts.

All criminal matters in the Fraser Region are being dealt with in Surrey, the Interior Region in Kelowna, for the Northern Region in Prince George, Vancouver at 222 Main Street, and on Vancouver Island in Victoria.

A Victoria defence lawyer has expressed concern about the court closures on the rights of accused to safe confinement and a fair trial.

• READ MORE: Court shutdown could threaten safe confinement and fair trials: B.C. defence lawyer

• READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. supreme and provincial courts suspend regular operations

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
paul.henderson@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Greens suspend leadership race due to COVID-19

Just Posted

COVID-19: Isolation exemptions to frontline workers a danger to patients, say Island Health employees

Staff exempt from self-isolation upon return from international travel according to Island Health

Group to advocate for needs of Campbell River’s homeless and vulnerable populations

Some seniors and others are isolated and may need help

Campbell River Hospital Foundation sends love to healthcare workers

Hospital Foundation will forward messages to staff

Campbell River offers bylaw officers to enforce public health orders

Province has issued orders for a coordinated response to support public health

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

67 more B.C. COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Vancouver region

Positive tests found in Surrey, Langley long-term care facilities

Legal time limitations on civil court proceedings in B.C. suspended due to COVID-19

Order applies during the current state of emergency and includes any extension

‘Now is not the time to bag that peak’: BCSAR manager discourages risky outdoor adventures

Call volumes are not going down, even as the COVID-19 pandemic persists

Food Banks BC already seeing surge in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic

Executive director Laura Lansink said they expect applications will keep increasing

Nanaimo couple caught aboard cruise ship with four dead and COVID-19 present

Four ‘older guests’ have died on Holland America’s Zaandam; cruise line confirms two COVID-19 cases

Province announces $3M in funding for arts groups hit by COVID-19 crisis

BC Arts Council to administer support for both organizations and individual artists

BC Hockey, Vancouver Canucks encourage stick tapping to honour frontline health care workers

Families are encouraged to video themselves tapping their sticks at 7 p.m. and post to social media

B.C. farmers markets restricted to food sales only due to COVID-19

Food producers, community gardens designated essential

Most Read