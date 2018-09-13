Learn more about the electoral reform referendum

Do you need to educate yourself about the B.C.-wide referendum on our voting system happening this fall?

At a public meeting, Barb Berger, Chair, Comox Valley chapter of Fair Vote Canada, will explain why there is a push for change in our electoral system and the options in the upcoming referendum. Drop by the Quadra Island Community on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30. Refreshments available. entrance is free but donations will be accepted.

Did you know that the referendum is a mail in vote? Everyone on the voter’s list will receive a ballot in the mail. For more information, email fairvotecampbellriverquadra@gmail.com