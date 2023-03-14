Learn about emergency programs and household preparedness at SRD open house

The Strathcona Regional District is giving people a chance to learn how to better prepare for disasters this month.

One March 27 between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., the SRD will be hosting a emergency program volunteer and household preparedness open house. The event will give people a chance to build their awareness and resiliency, as well as show off the expertise of local emergency programs.

“Volunteers have various skills and resources that can be offered during a disaster and when planned for, can make an invaluable impact by increasing response capacity” said Shaun Koopman, SRD’s Protective Services Coordinator. “Whether you would like to give back to your community during times of crisis or interested in pursuing a career in a field of emergency response such as armed forces, RCMP, fire or health, the skills learned in these volunteer programs provide valuable professional development and mentorship. If you are interested in deploying, training, administration, or even assisting behind-the-scenes on your own time, there is a role for you.”

Organizations with booths at the event include:

– Canadian Animal Disaster Response Team

– Canadian Red Cross

– Emergency Communications

– Emergency Support Services

– Family Disaster Preparedness

– St. John Ambulance Brigade

The event will be held at the Sportsplex Multipurpose room at 1800 South Alder Street in Campbell River. Everyone who attends the open house will be entered into a draw to win a household wildfire protection sprinkler system, valued at $300.

