Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau waves to the media on arrival prior to the English language leaders’ debate, in Gatineau, Que., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Canadians will vote in a federal election on Sept. 20. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau waves to the media on arrival prior to the English language leaders’ debate, in Gatineau, Que., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Canadians will vote in a federal election on Sept. 20. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Leaders in Ontario and B.C. as campaign enters final week

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is returning to Vancouver to make an announcement this morning

The three main federal party leaders are focused on Ontario and British Columbia today as the election campaign heads into its final week.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is returning to Vancouver to make an announcement this morning.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, meanwhile, will open the day in the rural Ottawa suburb of Carp.

Later in the day, he’ll hold a pair of virtual town halls with residents of Ontario and B.C. at the Ottawa hotel he’s adopted as his headquarters during the campaign.

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh, meanwhile, will be in northern Ontario for the second day in a row.

He’ll open the day in the northwestern community of Sioux Lookout before moving on to Neskantaga First Nation.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Federal leaders argue over how to pay for promises as voters head to advance polls

Canada Election 2021federal election

Previous story
RCMP make 27 more arrests at B.C. old-growth logging blockades
Next story
Armed man in crisis shot dead by Victoria police

Just Posted

Replacing Cedar Elementary is one of school boards top capital project priorities. File photo/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River school board advocates replacement of Cedar Elementary

Six of the seven candidates running in the North Island-Powell River riding took part in the 2021 All Candidates Debate. Photo courtesy YouTube
North Island-Powell River candidates debate the issues

Bags of donated food line the hallway of the LDS Church in Campbell River Saturday after the 2019 BC Thanksgiving Food Drive collected them from driveways and other locations around town. this year’s Thanksgiving Food Drive has been modified to encourage residents to donate irectly to their local food banks.Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Thanksgiving Food Drive returns in virtual format

The John McLachlan Trio will bring Early Morning Rain: The Songs of Gordon Lightfoot to the Tidemark Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Photo contributed
John McLachlan Trio brings the magic of Gordon Lightfoot to the Tidemark this fall