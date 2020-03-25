Last sun for a while for Campbell River

Emergency travel only, asks DriveBC

Environment Canada says today might be the last time we see the sun for a few days.

Temperatures will get up to 11 degrees today, and it will stay mainly sunny for most of the day with variable winds through most of the day which will pick up in the evening. Clouds will start moving in after dusk, and tomorrow will look more grey with a chance of rain.

No driving issues on the island, according to DriveBC, but officials are asking for people to stay home and not travel unless absolutely necessary.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tsunami not expected for B.C. after 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Russia
Next story
28% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have recovered: provincial health officer

Just Posted

Mayor urges everyone to be responsible, be kind, be respectful, be safe and be well

Council chambers closed to public and has fewer councillors attending physically

Kilted window-washers helping seniors with groceries

Campbell River Men In Kilts employees volunteer to go shopping for seniors and others

Campbell River School District teachers to connect with students and their families this week

‘Our goal is to support you through these difficult times, not to add any further stress or anxiety,’ says superintendent

Canyon View Trail loop, Elk Falls suspension bridge to close temporarily

BC Hydro, BC Parks coordinating on the closure, which goes into place March 25

Campbell River RCMP closing front counter service as of March 25

You can report crimes using the Online Crime Reporting tool

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Check back for event cancellations and postponements

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

Canadians who have lost their jobs anxiously awaiting federal help

An unprecedented number of people have seen layoffs and job losses over the past week

Stars not aligned for astrologers during COVID-19, as horoscopes dish outdated advice

Longtime columnist says it’s important for readers to be “a little creative” when it comes to horoscope perception

Michael Dunahee case still unsolved after 29 years

The four-year-old went missing in 1991

Cleaning for COVID-19: Mixing products can create toxic gases

‘We’re not all chemists so keep it simple,’ Saanich fire chief says

Tsunami not expected for B.C. after 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Russia

National Tsunami Warning Center evaluated risk to West Coast

Last sun for a while for Campbell River

Emergency travel only, asks DriveBC

Most Read