Last sun for a while for Campbell River

Environment Canada says today might be the last time we see the sun for a few days.

Temperatures will get up to 11 degrees today, and it will stay mainly sunny for most of the day with variable winds through most of the day which will pick up in the evening. Clouds will start moving in after dusk, and tomorrow will look more grey with a chance of rain.

No driving issues on the island, according to DriveBC, but officials are asking for people to stay home and not travel unless absolutely necessary.

Environment Canada weather