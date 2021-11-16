Last chance for yard waste collection

Curbside collection wraps up Nov. 22 to 26 in Campbell River

Rake those leaves, clean those eavestroughs, and cut those hedges — as curbside yard waste collection is wrapping up for the year next week.

The last round of yard waste pick up is Nov. 22 to 26. Pickup is the same day as garbage collection.

Per the City of Campbell River, yard waste should be placed in a rigid, lidded container (no larger than 80 litres, maximum weight 20 kilograms) and must be clearly marked as yard waste.

Branches and pruning must be tied in secure bundles, to a maximum of 90 centimetres by 60 centimetres, with individual branches not exceeding 7.5 centimetres in diameter.

An unlimited amount of yard waste is accepted.

Yard waste cannot be picked up in plastic bags, even if market biodegradable. Paper bags are acceptable.

After next week, residents can take yard waste to the Campbell River Waste Management Centre at 6700 Argonaut Road. Campbell River residents can drop off leaves and grass there without charge. If chipping is required, there is a $10 fee for less than 100 kilograms or $65 per tonne.

Weekly curbside waste collection will restart in March 2022, on the same day as residential garbage and recycling collection.

