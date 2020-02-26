L’Association francophone de Campbell River looks to change name

Rebrand is to better reflect its service area, which now includes the Comox Valley

L’Association Francophone de Campbell River is in the process of changing its name to better reflect its service area, which now also includes the Comox Valley. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

A Campbell River-based non-profit that shares and promotes the French language and Francophone culture is looking to change its name to better reflect its service area.

L’Association francophone de Campbell River (AFCR) or (The Francophone Association in Campbell River) has found that its programs are supporting people further afar than just Campbell River.

Executive Director Jeanne Landry says the association has been offering services and activities for the last almost three years in the Comox Valley as well as in Campbell River.

“So we can’t call ourselves L’Association Francophone de Campbell River anymore because our mandate is much wider,” she said. “It’s the Campbell River area and the Comox Valley area.”

In an effort to better represent the people it serves, the society has started a re-branding process.

The association first asked people to submit ideas for a new name before Christmas. They were narrowed down with help from the province’s Francophone community.

There’s now five names to vote on. The list includes:

L’Association francophone de Strathcona (AFS)

Les Francs Coeurs de l’île de Vancouver (FCIV)

L’Association des francophones du coeur de l’île (AFCI)

L’Association francophone Beaufort-Tyee (AFBT)

Société francophone du centre de l’île de Vancouver (SFCIV)

Once a new name has been chosen, a contest for a new logo will be launched.

Landry said it would be open to local students in French Immersion and French school, as well as members of the public.

Online voting for the names is now open, but closes on Friday, Feb. 28.

To learn more about AFCR, or to vote on its new name, visit afcr.bc.ca.

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Campbell River