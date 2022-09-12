Tahsis has two mayoral candidates, eight councillor candidates in the 2022 municipal election. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Large slates of candidates running for small community councils

Gold River, Sayward, Tahsis, Zeballos

The nomination period for candidates for the B.C. municipal elections has closed and the official list of candidates has been released.

Municipalities in the Strathcona region of the island have large slates of candidates vying for either mayor or councillor seats this fall. Gold River and Tahsis will each have mayoral contests as well as councillor contests, while Sayward and Zeballos only have one candidate each running for mayor.

The election will be on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

GOLD RIVER

Mayor

Dale Frame

Michael Lott

Michael McGee

Brad Unger (Incumbent)

Councillor

Henry Fossen

Brenda Patrick (Incumbent)

Gary Pichert

Nikki Pichert

Alison Pringle

Joe Sinclair (Incumbent)

Peter Wehmeier

SAYWARD

Mayor

Mark Baker (Incumbent)

Councillor

Scott Burchett

Joyce Ellis

Kohen Gilkin

David Malinski

Mary Malinski

Mike Marsh

Sue Poulsen (Incumbent)

Tom Tinsely (Incumbent)

TAHSIS

Mayor

Martin Davis (Incumbent)

Pascal Pelletier

Councillor

Samuel Adams

Mervyn Brown

Douglas Elliott

Sarah Fowler (Incumbent)

Shawna Gagne

Meggan Joseph

Cheryl Northcott (Incumbent)

Elena Puente

ZEBALLOS

Mayor

Julie Colborne (Incumbent)

Councillor

Ronald Deck

Justin Janisse (Incumbent)

Jennifer John

Simon John

Barb Lewis (Incumbent)

Stacey Miller

Adrian O’Connor

Darlene Smith

Ernie Smith (Incumbent)

Angela Vincent

