Large slates of candidates running for small community councils

The nomination period for candidates for the B.C. municipal elections has closed and the official list of candidates has been released.
Municipalities in the Strathcona region of the island have large slates of candidates vying for either mayor or councillor seats this fall. Gold River and Tahsis will each have mayoral contests as well as councillor contests, while Sayward and Zeballos only have one candidate each running for mayor.
The election will be on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
GOLD RIVER
Mayor
Dale Frame
Michael Lott
Michael McGee
Brad Unger (Incumbent)
Councillor
Henry Fossen
Brenda Patrick (Incumbent)
Gary Pichert
Nikki Pichert
Alison Pringle
Joe Sinclair (Incumbent)
Peter Wehmeier
SAYWARD
Mayor
Mark Baker (Incumbent)
Councillor
Scott Burchett
Joyce Ellis
Kohen Gilkin
David Malinski
Mary Malinski
Mike Marsh
Sue Poulsen (Incumbent)
Tom Tinsely (Incumbent)
TAHSIS
Mayor
Martin Davis (Incumbent)
Pascal Pelletier
Councillor
Samuel Adams
Mervyn Brown
Douglas Elliott
Sarah Fowler (Incumbent)
Shawna Gagne
Meggan Joseph
Cheryl Northcott (Incumbent)
Elena Puente
ZEBALLOS
Mayor
Julie Colborne (Incumbent)
Councillor
Ronald Deck
Justin Janisse (Incumbent)
Jennifer John
Simon John
Barb Lewis (Incumbent)
Stacey Miller
Adrian O’Connor
Darlene Smith
Ernie Smith (Incumbent)
Angela Vincent
