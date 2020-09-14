Black Press file photo.

Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Incident occurred on track beside Highway 1, CN Rail said no injuries or fires

A CN Rail train has derailed in Hope, causing approximately 20 cars to crash off the tracks.

The company said by email their crews are responding to the incident which happened earlier this morning, Sept. 14.

“Preliminary information indicates that approximately 20 cars derailed. There are no injuries, fires, or dangerous goods reported to be involved at this time,” CN Rail said.

“CN would like to apologize for the inconvenience caused by this incident and thanks the first responders present at the scene. The cause of the incident is under investigation.”

One driver who witnessed the wreck said emergency vehicles were just starting to show up at around 6 a.m.

The crash site is beside the Hunter’s Creek westbound exit off of Highway 1.

Updates coming.

CN RailHope

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Just Posted

Schools and playgrounds are back in full swing so it’s time to slow down

Most school zones are marked for 30km/hr which applies from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday to Friday

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

New NIC course focuses on presentation skills for future teachers

Education 101 will be delivered digitally

Relief fund set up for Denman Island firefighter seriously injured in a fall

Deputy Fire Chief Rob Manering suffered a broken back, numerous other injuries

Smoky skies do not deter painters at Campbell River Plein-Air paint out

Sunday’s event dependent on conditions

Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Incident occurred on track beside Highway 1, CN Rail said no injuries or fires

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Line was cut previously in August 2019

Lengthy, enjoyable fall ahead for most of Canada, Weather Network predicts

In B.C., warm conditions and the threat of wildfire smoke may remain in the picture for a few more weeks

U.S. wildfire smoke blankets B.C., wafts east to Alberta, affecting air quality

Smoke comes from hundreds of wildfires burning in Washington state, Oregon and California

Green party in B.C. set to announce new leader after three-way race

Three candidates are vying for the top job after nine days of online and phone voting

Smoky skies expected to continue throughout Monday

Some rain in the forecast for tonight and tomorrow

Google Doodle unveils illustration of Terry Fox on anniversary of first run

Doodle was created by Canadian artist Lynn Scurfield

QUIZ: Are you ready for the school year?

How much do you know about schools and education?

Most Read