Langford driver found dead after Porsche crashes in Shawnigan Lake

RCMP have launched an investigation

Shawnigan Lake RCMP said its officers are investigating a collision involving a single motor vehicle which resulted in a fatality.

On July 19, 2023, just before 5:30 a.m., Shawnigan Lake RCMP received a report of a single vehicle crash on Shawnigan Lake Rd near Baden Powell Rd in Shawnigan Lake.

“Police attended and initiated an investigation into the collision,” says an RCMP news release. “Early evidence collected at the scene indicated that the vehicle, a black Porsche Boxster appeared to have gone off the road and struck a tree.”

The driver, a 33-year-old man from Langford, was found deceased at the scene, say police.

Police continue to investigate the collision, as well as the BC Coroners Service to determine the leading cause of the collision and death of the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.

