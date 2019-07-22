Spawning sockeye salmon are seen making their way up the Adams River in Roderick Haig-Brown Provincial Park near Chase, B.C., on October 13, 2014. Photo by the Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward

Land-based aquaculture proponent gets Haig-Brown Conservation Award

Eric Hobson known for financing and building Kuterra in partnership with ‘Namgis First Nation

A proponent of land-based fish farms is the winner of a conservation award named after one of Campbell River’s most famous residents, the late Roderick Haig-Brown.

The Totem Flyfishers announced last week that Eric Hobson has won the Haig-Brown Conservation Award. The flyfishing club was formed under the guidance of Haig-Brown, the author, angler, conservationist and magistrate.

Hobson, who lives in Calgary, is credited with founding the Save Our Salmon Society, serving as a director for the Watershed Watch Salmon Society, volunteering thousands of hours on issues related to fish farming and wild salmon, and raising funds for scientific research and Indigenous court challenges.

He’s also known for his work financing and building Kuterra, a land-based salmon farm near Port McNeill, in partnership with ‘Namgis First Nation.

“Eric Hobson’s work on sustainable aquaculture and wild salmon conservation embodies the spirit of Haig-Brown for whom this award is named,” said Totem Flyfishers president Tom Johannesen in a media release.

Previous winners of the award include biologist and outspoken aquaculture critic Alexandra Morton, former politician David Anderson and former fishing columnist Lee Straight.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Most Read