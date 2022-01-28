It’s believed that Kevin (Bear) Henry was last seen wearing the pictured sweater. (RCMP handout)

It’s believed that Kevin (Bear) Henry was last seen wearing the pictured sweater. (RCMP handout)

Lake Cowichan RCMP continue search for missing Kevin (Bear) Henry

Missing person last spotted in Lake Cowichan on Nov. 27, 2021

It’s been two months since the last confirmed sighting of Kevin (Bear) Henry and police and Henry’s family want them home.

Family reported Henry missing to Victoria Police Dec. 11 and since then multiple policing agencies across Vancouver Island have been on the lookout.

According to the Lake Cowichan RCMP, “Henry was confirmed to be in Lake Cowichan on Nov. 27, 2021 and was driving this brown 1980 Dodge Royal camper van with British Columbia licence plate NB2 06H through a local business’ drive through.”

Henry was last spotted at Gordon River Main FSR 0 KM near the Honeymoon Bay Ecological Centre but had left there by Nov. 29.

Henry is described as a genderqueer, two spirit, 37-year-old Indigenous person standing six-foot-two and weighing 300 pounds. They’ve got a darker complexion and green eyes.

SEE RELATED: Vigil held in Victoria for missing Indigenous Two-Spirit, Kevin ‘Bear’ Henry

SEE RELATED: Friends and family launch fundraiser for missing Kevin ‘Bear’ Henry last seen near Fairy Creek

“The Lake Cowichan RCMP continue to investigate Henry’s disappearance. Recent flights with RCMP Air Services over areas believed to be where they may have travelled have not located Henry or their vehicle,” said Lake Cowichan RCMP Detachment Cpl. David Motley. “Extensive physical and investigative searches have been completed and the Lake Cowichan RCMP continue to follow up on tips received.”

The RCMP are also in regular contact with Henry’s family to share information.

Those who may have any information that may assist the police in locating Henry are urged to contact the Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668.

cowichan valleymissing person

Previous story
Trucker protest converging on Canadian capital
Next story
National vaccine committee recommends high-risk teens get a COVID-19 booster shot

Just Posted

The City of Campbell River is planning upgrades to its Sportsplex. Mirror File Photo
Cost reductions sought in order to press ahead with much-needed Sportsplex upgrades

A preliminary rendering of a monument to Campbell River Community Foundation donors (right), proposed to be sited in a location in Robert Ostler Park (left). Source: City of Campbell River, Jan. 24, 2022, city council agenda package.
Campbell River Community Foundation proposing monument to honour donors

Spirit of the West Adventures staff spend 12 weeks cleaning up 357 km of local North Discovery Island coastlines. Spirit of the West Adventures photos
Quadra kayak company cleans coastline

Campbell River RCMP are seeking the whereabouts of Kiedis Wynd. If you have seen Kiedis Wynd or have any idea where he may be, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221. Police and his family are very concerned for his well being. Photo contributed
UPDATE: Missing teen found