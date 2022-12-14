Shawn Decaire and Audrey Wilson say a few words at the opening ceremonies for Kwesa Place in January, 2021. The new shelter will be located just behind Kwesa Place. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror

Shawn Decaire and Audrey Wilson say a few words at the opening ceremonies for Kwesa Place in January, 2021. The new shelter will be located just behind Kwesa Place. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror

Laichwiltach Family Life Society gets permit to open seasonal shelter in Campbell River

Hiring fair to be held Dec. 16

A seasonal shelter is in the works for downtown Campbell River.

The shelter will be operated by the Laichwiltach Family Life Society (LFLS), which just got an occupancy permit for a space behind Kwesa Place.

“This is excellent news for the community,” Coalition to End Homelessness coordinator Stefanie Hendrickson said in an email sent with Sue Moen to coalition members.

The goal is to operate seven days per week from 9 p.m. until 9 a.m.. To do that, LFLS needs several staff members on board. The facility’s capacity will be 20-24 people, and will operate in conjunction with the warming centre at the Community Centre — which will still be operational as an extreme weather shelter.

The goal is to open as soon as equipment and furniture is moved in — within the next two weeks. To find staff, LFLS will be hosting an information and hiring fair on Dec. 16. LFLS will be looking for regular staff and plan to have a casual list. Those who are involved in the warming centre can remain on that list, as there will be need for staff at both locations on cold nights.

The fair will be on Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at Kwesa Place (1342 Shoppers Row). For those who cannot make it during that time, another time can be arranged.

“Thank you so much for your patience, understanding and ongoing dedication to serving our unhoused friends, family, and neighbours,” the email says.

SRD not taking responsibility for homelessness shelters


Mowi Seafood, which has operations in Campbell River, has been selected as the top sustainable food producer for the forth year in a row by international investment consortium Coller FAIRR. Photo courtesy Mowi Canada
Seafood companies with local presence finish 1, 2 in international sustainability index

Containment boom marks site where two vessels sank in the early hours of Dec. 10, 2022 during a snowstorm while moored at a wharf finger at Campbell River Discovery Harbour Marina. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Two vessels tied together sink in Campbell River marina during weekend storm

The Province is seeking consultation until Feb. 2023 regarding the North Island's Timber Supply Area (TSA) – (File Photo : Laura Blackwell).
Province seeks public consultation regarding North Island Timber Supply Area

