Laichwiltach Family Life Society gets permit to open seasonal shelter in Campbell River

A seasonal shelter is in the works for downtown Campbell River.

The shelter will be operated by the Laichwiltach Family Life Society (LFLS), which just got an occupancy permit for a space behind Kwesa Place.

“This is excellent news for the community,” Coalition to End Homelessness coordinator Stefanie Hendrickson said in an email sent with Sue Moen to coalition members.

The goal is to operate seven days per week from 9 p.m. until 9 a.m.. To do that, LFLS needs several staff members on board. The facility’s capacity will be 20-24 people, and will operate in conjunction with the warming centre at the Community Centre — which will still be operational as an extreme weather shelter.

The goal is to open as soon as equipment and furniture is moved in — within the next two weeks. To find staff, LFLS will be hosting an information and hiring fair on Dec. 16. LFLS will be looking for regular staff and plan to have a casual list. Those who are involved in the warming centre can remain on that list, as there will be need for staff at both locations on cold nights.

The fair will be on Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at Kwesa Place (1342 Shoppers Row). For those who cannot make it during that time, another time can be arranged.

“Thank you so much for your patience, understanding and ongoing dedication to serving our unhoused friends, family, and neighbours,” the email says.

