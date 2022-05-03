Ladysmith resident Cheryl Gourley won $1 million playing the online slot machine game Powerbucks at PlayNow.com. (Photo submitted)

Ladysmith resident Cheryl Gourley won $1 million playing the online slot machine game Powerbucks at PlayNow.com. (Photo submitted)

Ladysmith resident wins $1 million playing virtual slots

Cheryl Gourley won the prize on a bonus spin while playing Powerbucks

A Ladysmith resident won a cool $1 million playing online slots.

Cheryl Gourley was a winner when playing Powerbucks at PlayNow.com.

“I won these free spins, and the wheel came up and the needle started spinning and then there was a big flash that I won,” said Gourley in a press release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. “I saw the amount and I was just like ‘I won!’ I started jumping up and down with my laptop screaming. My nephews ran out of their rooms thinking something had happened to me.”

Gourley said the money will provide some financial security in retirement and allow for travel.

For information about gambling responsibly, visit GameSense.com.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo woman wins $2.1 million playing the slots at Casino Nanaimo


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

gambling

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
More than 5 British Columbians died a day from toxic drug poisoning in March

Just Posted

There were nearly 400 earthquakes recorded in Canada in the month of April 2022. (MAP COURTESY EARTHQUAKES CANADA)
400 and counting: Vancouver Island epicentre of a busy earthquake month in Canada

The proposed boundaries for the new electoral areas add part of Courtenay to the North Island-Powell River riding. Photo courtesy Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia
North Island-Powell River riding to include part of Courtenay in proposed boundary shift

Nolan Corrado earned the Colin Blake Top Scorer award for finishing the season with 59 points in 41 games. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm acknowledges its top players

Carihi Girl’s 2022 Rugby Team. Top row from left to right: Novalee Underhill, Hana Jennings, Katie Cliffe, Elisabeth Hoffman, Lexus Jackson, Ashley Bell, April Lambert and Isabelle Laurin Bottom row from left to right: Costanza Falvella Capodaglio, Gillianne Stewardson, Avery Sorensen, Lacie Simmons and Milla Kohler. Submitted photo
Trying for tries