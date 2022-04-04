Kyuquot residents invited to post tsunami-safe selfies to be entered to win prizes

Hike to a tsunami-safe location, snap a selfie, and post it to be entered to win

The SRD, Kyuquot Community Association, Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k:tles7et’h’ First Nations and Emergency Management BC are encouraging Kyuquot residents to submit their tsunami-safe selfies to win prizes. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Strathcona Regional District, Kyuquot Community Association, Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k:tles7et’h’ First Nations and Emergency Management BC are encouraging residents in Kyuquot to participate in a self-guided high ground hike anytime on Sunday, April 10 and enter to win great prizes!

It’s easy, take a hike to a tsunami-safe location, snap a selfie, and post it to Twitter or Facebook to be entered to win prizes.

How to enter:

1. On your own time, go to one of the tsunami safe assembly areas in Kyuquot. Either the Kyuquot Community Hall, Kyuquot Elementary Secondary School or another high ground location. Not sure which areas are outside of the tsunami inundation zone? Check out the tsunami inundation maps available at https://srd.ca/tsunami-resources-maps.

2. Take a selfie at safe ground to prove you were there.

3. Post your selfie to Twitter or Facebook. Tag @PreparedBC and use the hashtag #HighGroundSelfie22, and you’ll be entered to win one of 47 prizes from PreparedBC.

4. Also use the hashtag #KyuquotHGH to win additional prizes.

When you tag @PreparedBC and use the hashtag #HighGroundSelfie22, you will be entered to win:

– two preparedness kits for four

– four preparedness kits for two

– five phone charger kits

– six grab-and-go-bag starter kits

– 10 waterproof headlamps

– 20 phone banks

Add the hashtag #KyuquotHGH to your post, and you will be entered to win additional prizes:

– A case of 50-year shelf-life canned emergency water

– Hand crank/battery/solar-powered radio

– WorkSafeBC Basic First Aid Kit

– One of two PreparedBC backpacks

Proof of residence will be required to claim these prizes.

For full contest rules go to: www.preparedbc.ca/highgroundhike.

RELATED: SRD to kick off second phase of Tsunami planning project

SRD wants input on tsunami planning



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Emergency PreparednessStrathcona Regional DistrictTsunami