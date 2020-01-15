Counterfeit American bills are being passed around town too. (Black Press file)

Know how to spot counterfeit bills

Campbell River RCMP concerned obvious phony bills are fooling people

Passing of counterfeit currency has become a bit of an issue in the Campbell River area lately, here’s what you need to know.

RELATED: Counterfeit US$100 bills circulating in Campbell River

Counterfeit currency is usually very easy to spot if you know what you’re looking for, says RCMP spokesperson Maury Tyre. Due to the large increase in credit and debit card use, however, store clerks and businesses are often not as accustomed to taking cash and don’t know what counterfeit measures exist on Canadian or US currency.

Some simple tips for clerks and owners:

  • Flip over and look at both sides of the bill (there are bills out there with Chinese characters on one side that are clearly fake)
  • If someone is paying with a large bill to get a large amount of change back, the bill is probably worth a second look
  • Feel and cut (Bills have texture with raised ink, and the cuts on the paper are uniform, fakes often have uneven edges or one end is longer than the other)
  • Most US bills have metallic threads embedded in the bill and reverse images of the face on the bill. Both are visible when the bills are held up to a light.

Educate yourself and employees by following links to The Bank of Canada Bank of Canada which have education materials on Canadian Currency and links to the US currency education plan.

Most of the counterfeits we see are obvious, Tyre said.

“Some of bills that have been turned in to us could have easily have been spotted if a clerk were to turn the bill over or if they held it up to a light,” he said.

If you suspect you are in possession of counterfeit bill it should be turned in to police. If you have information regarding people passing counterfeit currency in the community please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

RELATED: Police warn of counterfeit money being passed on Vancouver Island

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year
Next story
B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Just Posted

Know how to spot counterfeit bills

Campbell River RCMP concerned obvious phony bills are fooling people

Campbell River’s Wednesday garbage and recycling pick up cancelled

thursday may aslo be cancelled, depending on conditions

Campbell River Badminton club well represented at annual home tournament

Nearly 30 members took part, with many top performances

Snow flies in Campbell River

More expected as storm intensifies throughout the day

MP Blaney welcomes feedback on medical assistance in dying legislation

Over the next two weeks the Government of Canada is holding consultations… Continue reading

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

Videos show killer in the hours before Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein shown stealing alcohol and knife before killing Letisha Reimer

Most BC Ferries sailings cancelled beginning Wednesday afternoon

Adverse weather causes BC Ferries to cancel sailings

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

Most Read