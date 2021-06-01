Klahoose First Nation acclaims chief for third term

Chief Kevin Peacey was acclaimed to his position in this year’s election. The rest of the councillors will be elected in July. Photo courtesy Kevin Peacey.

It’ll be a pretty relaxing election season for Klahoose Chief Kevin Peacey this time around.

The First Nation held its nomination day last week for the positions of chief and council. While 12 names were put up for the councillor positions, Peacey was the only one nominated for chief.

“I was nominated for my third term as chief and nobody ran against me, so I’m in for another four years,” he said. “This is the first time in eight years that I get to sit back and don’t have to campaign. (It’ll be) less stress.”

RELATED: Seaweed farming opens world of opportunity for coastal B.C.

The Klahoose election will be on July 17, when Peacey will find out who will be joining him on council. Three of the four current councillors are running again. Councillor Helen Hanson will not be running this time around, she was first elected in 2017.

“We’ll find out who gets in for council and I’m wishing everybody well that’s running,” Peacey said.

Peacey said he is happy the 431 members are glad the job he’s doing, and looks forward to continuing the work.

“We have a lot of things going on with Ec Dev (economic development) and the $8 million sewer system coming up and the new subdivision. I’m just glad that I can carry on for the next four years,” he said. “It’s exciting, I’m very excited.”

RELATED: Klahoose First Nation cutblock vandalized on Cortes Island



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cortes IslandelectionFirst NationsLocal News