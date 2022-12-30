King tide encroaches on Quadra Island road

‘Highest I’ve ever seen’ — Witness

The area around Rebecca Spit Provincial Park on Quadra Island was inundated during high tide on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Photo courtesy Marie Mallis

Quadra Island residents saw the effects of the king tides on Tuesday morning.

Marie Mallis of Quadra Island posted a video to Facebook of the tide inundating the road leading to Rebecca Spit Marine Provincial Park. The low-lying area, and has been affected by high tides before, but Mallis said she’d not seen it like this.

“Somebody had posted on the (Quadra Island) Corkboard (Facebook Page) that there was gonna be a really high tide,” Mallis said. “We went down to just see how high it was going to get.

”I think what happened simultaneously was that a lot of that snow melted off and just created like a ton of volume,” she said. “So the tide was the highest I’ve ever seen.”

When she arrived, the water had risen over the flat area near the road and begun to cross the road itself.

Mallis’ video on Facebook did have some comments saying that this kind of thing had happened before, but it was notable enough that multiple passers-by stopped to take photos.

“There was there was a couple other people at the spit that morning who were also commenting on the fact that they had never seen anything like it,” she said.

A second king tide occurred on Thursday morning last week, but Mallis said it was a bit less dramatic than Tuesday’s high water.

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Quadra IslandWeather

