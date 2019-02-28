Five quick-thinking boys are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a screaming eight-year-old child dangling from a chairlift at Grouse Mountain ski resort in North Vancouver. (Pixabay)

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

Five quick-thinking boys are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a screaming eight-year-old child dangling from a chairlift at Grouse Mountain ski resort in North Vancouver.

Video obtained by Global News shows a group of boys in action as they grab a piece of orange netting used as fencing and rush beneath the ski lift while a man above clings to the boy as he hangs from the chair.

Other kids are seen rushing to scene to help by grabbing on to the netting under the chairlift as the boys tell the child to kick off his skis and jump.

Grouse Mountain Resorts spokeswoman Julia Grant says in a statement the boy was uninjured in the fall on Wednesday afternoon but was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

She says the company’s president will meet privately with the rescuers to express his gratitude and the boys will receive season passes to the mountain.

Grant says an investigation is underway in accordance with industry protocol.

The Canadian Press

