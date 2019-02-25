Police identified the individuals involved in a radio broadcast for help Friday and determined there was no emergency. Chechu Risk/Common License Photo

Kids behind phony broadcast for help given a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

The kids behind a broadcast for help Friday over the radio airwaves that galvanized the RCMP, media and the public on northern Vancouver Island have been made aware of the consequences of their actions.

A girl was heard asking for help on Friday in radio transmissions deemed suspicious. Campbell River RCMP sent out an appeal for information from the public about the mysterious signals, which were reported to police around 3 p.m. Friday.

Sgt. Dave Johnson said in a media release that a “youth female was heard on the radio channel stating ‘Help my Dad’ twice.”

When a local company monitoring the channel responded, she “stated that her name was ‘Connie’ and her Dad was ‘Ty’ (or possibly ‘Ky’) and that ‘he is the boss,’” Johnson said.

Police, however, later identified the individuals involved in the broadcast for help and determined there was no emergency.

In an update issued Saturday morning, Sgt. Johnson said that “The individuals from the previous media release have been identified and it has been confirmed that there is no emergency in regards to the radio transmissions and the Campbell River RCMP will be concluding this investigation.”

Police decided there was no need to go any further with the investigation due the age of the children involved.

“There are no criminal charges arising from this as the incident involves very young children utilizing a radio they had access to,” Sgt. Johnson said.

But it sounds like the youngsters got a stern talking to.

“We are pleased that this incident was identified as a non-emergency and feel that the youth involved have been spoken to by their parents and they have recognized the consequences of their actions.”

Sgt. Johnson thanked everyone for assistance with this investigation, “tips were generated and the individuals identified.”

