A photo of Ken Monkhouse shared on the Highway Thru Hell Facebook page, announcing his passing.

Ken Monkhouse, ‘Monkey’ on Highway Thru Hell TV show, passes away

Monkhouse died Sunday night of a heartattack, Jamie Davis towing confirmed

Highway Thru Hell has confirmed Ken Monkhouse, a Hope tow truck driver who found many fans on the show, has passed away.

“He was a wonderful and compassionate man, with a great sense of humour. We’ll miss his spirit and his big heart. R.I.P. Monkey,” the TV production stated on Facebook. Jamie Davis Towing confirmed Monkhouse passed away the night of May 24 of a heart attack.

The TV production asked that the privacy of Monkhouse’ family be respected as they make arrangements.

“Ken Monkhouse was an amazing guy, great work ethic and a good friend,” said the Jamie Davis’ post. “Missing you forever.”

Condolences have also been rolling in on online tow truck forums. “Rest in peace Ken, we will drag your chains from here,” one post read.

Monkhouse was working at Mario’s Towing at the time of his passing. “His quirky personality , love of his family, cats and his Buick made him one of a kind,” Mario’s stated.

“Ken will be missed by his close friends and people who knew him.”


