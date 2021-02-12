(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna victim of malware attack, insist no client data leaked

A Kelowna real estate group hit by hackers is dealing with the fallout of some confidential information being siphoned and leaked onto the internet.

RE/MAX Kelowna has confirmed that in early February, its servers were breached by a malicious group, during a software update.

Although the real estate group found out about the breach and shut it down within “minutes,” RE/MAX Kelowna owner Jerry Redman did confirm some data was stolen.

However, he said less than one per cent of the data on the server was taken – none of which was from clients.

“There is no client data on that server … anybody who has information on that server has been informed of it, as they are all my employees, or work for us,” said Redman.

At the time, the group believed no data had been leaked, until they were notified in the days following.

On Feb. 4, the information was published online by a well-known ransomware group, viewable by anyone with the link. The group has been known in the past to steal data, and hold it for ransom, threatening to leak it online unless payment is received.

Redman said RE/MAX Kelowna was not held at ransom because the breach was stopped.

However, some documents managed to leak online. A link shows a folder containing 10,612 documents of varying importance; from quarterly statements, to buyer/seller records, as well as internal bank account information.

According to the website, thousands have viewed the link to date. As of Feb. 10, the link to the online folder remains live.

Redman’s team is now focused on investigating the matter with the support of a cyber-security company, and hope to know more within the coming weeks. He said security is of the utmost importance.

Emsisoft anti-malware threat researcher Brett Callow, who helped to expose the breach, said businesses can significantly reduce risks to their business by adhering to security best practices.

READ MORE: Emergency crews, police respond to serious collision near Tower Ranch in Kelowna

READ MORE: Cybersecurity poll finds 84% rethink engaging with businesses hit by data breach

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hackersReal estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review
Next story
Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders

Just Posted

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan’s office said that Mowi’s intention to cull fish is unfortunate but the government is not directing the company to take this option. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Feds says they are not on the hook for Mowi decision to cull 2.6 million farmed fish

DFO says it has not ordered the cull nor denied transfer to other sites

The speaker series starts with a talk by Sonia Voicescu on the butterflies of Vancouver Island. Photo supplied by Museum at Campbell River
Environmental speakers series leads up to Earth Day

Greenways Land Trust and Museum at Campbell River extending Art+Earth Festival this year

Mowi Canada West salmon farm. (Mowi photo)
Salmon farming exec says feds left the North Island on the hook with no safety net

“Quite possibly the most impactful, careless, reckless, thoughtless, decision that I have ever seen”

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as ‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik speaks at an event at the B.C. legislature on phasing out salmon farms in the Broughton Archipelago north of Vancouver Island, Sept. 19, 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. wasn’t consulted on shutting more salmon farms, Horgan says

Industry pleads for time after federal order to close 19 sites

Campbell River has been dealing with a homelessness problem for a number of years now. In 2015, a homeless camp was set up on Campbell River City Hall lawn to draw attention to the issue. April 9, 2021 will be the next Point in Time Count in the city. File photo Campbell River has been dealing with a homelessness problem for a number of years now. In 2015, a homeless camp was set up on Campbell River City Hall lawn to draw attention to the issue. April 9, 2021 will be the next Point in Time Count in the city. Mirror file photo
Point in Time homelessness count scheduled for Campbell River

Count will be done by social services staff on April 9

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anna Lee, 9, stands next to lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration at Dao Quang Temple on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Garland, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
PHOTOS: Despite COVID-19, Lunar New Year quietly celebrated around the world

Celebrations, which typically last two weeks, are much different this Year of the Ox

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

More female realtors on Vancouver Island are reporting thery are being harassed by phone calls and texts of a sexual nature. (File photo)
More Island realtors targets of sexually charged texts and calls

At least eight more cases on Island now

Vancouver Island University is one of the post-secondary institutions in B.C. expecting operating deficits this year and next year. (Nanaimo Bulletin)
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Falling revenue, rising costs mean red ink for 20 institutions

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(Pixabay)
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna victim of malware attack, insist no client data leaked

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Biden had said as a candidate he supported closing the detention centre

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders

A judge is hearing arguments Friday morning in Vancouver Supreme Court

Most Read