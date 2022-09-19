(Submitted/ SFUSD)

(Submitted/ SFUSD)

Kelowna nurse suspended for giving vulnerable client false COVID information

Carole Garfield suspended for telling a patient about pseudo-science COVID treatments

A West Kelowna nurse has been suspended after contacting a vulnerable client and recommending pseudo-science COVID-19 treatments.

Carole Garfield has agreed to the terms of a consent agreement, signed on Sept. 15, with the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives, barring her from the profession for four weeks.

In September 2021, Garfield contacted a vulnerable patient while off duty, the nursing college found.

She used her personal cell phone and email to “provide anti-COVID vaccine information and to recommend alternative pseudo-science modalities,” according to the college.

The consent agreement states that Garfield has voluntarily agreed to a suspension of her nursing registration for four weeks, a limit prohibiting her from being the sole registered nurse on duty for six months and a public reprimand.

Garfield has also agreed to ​remedial education in ethics, boundaries, documentation, privacy and confidentiality, and the professional nursing standards.

The Inquiry Committee for the nursing college said it is satisfied that the terms of Garfield’s suspension and remediation will protect the public.​

READ MORE: Kelowna airport checks the tarmac: Debris, garbage and bears

READ MORE: Protest takes place outside Kelowna house known to RCMP

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaCOVID-19Hospitalsnurse

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. watchdog investigating police chase that sent 2 suspects, 2 civilians to hospital
Next story
Ottawa is scaling back its promise to phase out open net-pen salmon farms, critics say

Just Posted

Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)
Campfire prohibition lifted for the Coastal Fire Centre

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks during Question Period on April 1, 2022 in Ottawa. Credit: Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services
Dental care for kids ‘step in right direction’ — MP Rachel Blaney

Woodworker, artist, YouTube entertainer, art education coordinator and former Mirror journalist Mike Davies has announced that he is running for a position on Campbell River city council in the Oct. 15 Municipal General Election. Photo Submitted
CITY COUNCIL: Former Mirror journalist running for council

Campbell River’s Maritime Heritage Centre has embarked on a new era with the hiring of a new executive director, Erika Anderson (left), and a new assistant manager, Sheri Hayward. Photo submitted
New faces at the Maritime Heritage Centre