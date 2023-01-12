(Emahlee Cobman/Facebook)

Kelowna Mounties pay tribute to Nelson officer who died in avalanche

Emergency services stop along Hwy. 33

Emergency services in Kelowna formed a procession along Highway 33 on Jan. 12, to honour their fallen brethren.

Nelson Const. Wade Tittemore was skiing with co-worker Mathieu Nolet near Kaslo on Jan. 9 when an avalanche struck the pair, killing Tittemore and sending Nolet to hospital.

READ MORE: Nelson police officer dies in avalanche, another critically injured

The two were off-duty at the time.

Kelowna’s police cruisers, fire engines and ambulances briefly stopped on Thursday morning along the highway as Tittemore’s body was transported through Kelowna back to Nelson.

“Kelowna Regional RCMP recognize and feel the loss of serving Nelson Police Officer, Const.Wade Tittemore,” reads a release from the local detachment.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Tittemore’s family with funeral costs.

READ MORE: Online fundraiser started for Nelson officers caught in avalanche

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AvalancheCity of KelownaNelsonPolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Thieves snag $15K of wood from B.C. helicopter logging site
Next story
Researchers consider how to ‘denormalize’ drinking culture ahead of new alcohol guide

Just Posted

Afghan people sit as they wait to leave the Kabul airport in Kabul in 2021 after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan’s 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city’s airport trying to flee the Taliban’s return. Wakil Kohsar | AFP via Getty Images
Campbell River group raising funds for Afghan refugees

Heavy rain expected over next 24-28 hours. (News file photo)
North Island highway crews ready for deluge of rain

The cross-country arm of Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports is hosting a Nordic Awareness Day at Mount Washington on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
VISAS hosting Nordic Awareness Day at Mount Washington for people with diverse abilities

Jesse Atton of AVI Health & Community Services, demonstrates how to use a Take Home Naloxone Kit at the Overdose Awareness Day held at Spirit Square on Friday. It was a day to remember friends and loved ones that have been lost and to celebrate those who survived. Stories were shared at the event and presentations were given on updates and information as well as training on the naloxone kits. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Drug poisoning overdose advisory issued for Campbell River area