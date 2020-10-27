Kelowna City Hall hit by anti-pandemic vandalism

Kelowna City Hall has been vandalized overnight. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) Kelowna City Hall has been vandalized overnight. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna City Hall has been hit by anti-pandemic graffiti, covering multiple walls of the building.

The tagging appeared between the evening of Oct. 26 and morning of Oct. 27.

Messages condemn what it refers to as the ‘plandemic’, claiming people survive the virus, but not economic collapse. Tagging on the ground at a nearby entrance says ‘no new normal’.

As of 10:00 a.m., the messages remain on the building. A security guard on duty told the Capital News a service request has been made to deal with the vandalism.

The City of Kelowna said in an email that incidents of socio/political vandalism are not common in the community. They said it will be addressed by staff.

“We recognize that we live in a democracy and people are free to express their opinions, however, when tagging occurs with out the permission of the property owner, it is an act of vandalism,” said the City’s crime prevention supervisor, Colleen Cornock.

According to Cornock, Kelowna RCMP have been made aware of the incident, and the City will provide an update if the investigation produces any new information.

