Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended 6 months

Ellard and several other teens swarmed and beat 14-year-old Reena Virk who later died in 1997

Kelly Ellard and her father, Lawrence, leave the Vancouver courthouse, March 30, 2000. (Canadian Press)

The Parole Board of Canada has extended day parole for Kelly Ellard, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of 14-year-old Reena Virk near Victoria in 1997.

Ellard, who now goes by Kerry Marie Sim, received day parole in November 2017 and the board has extended it in six-month increments on several occasions.

‘Aging out of crime:’ Convicted killer Kelly Ellard to return to society

In the latest decision, dated Jan. 8, the board says the 36-year-old has continued to make “positive progress” in the community and has complied with her conditions.

Ellard became pregnant in 2016 during a conjugal visit with her boyfriend and the board says her young child continues to be a “strong motivator” for her to improve her life.

It also says she works part time in sales and marketing and staff at the halfway house where she lives say she has good relationships with workers and residents.

But the board warns it’s concerned about her common-law spouse’s recent suspension while he was on parole, and says the relationship must be “carefully monitored” in future.

Ellard was convicted in 2005 after three trials and received a life sentence.

A court heard Ellard, then 15, and several other teens swarmed and beat Virk before Ellard and a teenage boy held her head underwater until she drowned.

The Canadian Press

