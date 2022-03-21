Kayaker dies after being found in the water at Nanaimo’s Departure Bay

Emergency crews worked for more than 30 minutes on beach attempting to save man’s life

A Nanaimo firefighter runs with tanks of oxygen to where emergency crews are working to save the life of a man who was found in the waters of Departure Bay on Monday, March 21. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Emergency services personnel tried to save the life of a man who was found floating in the waters of Departure Bay this afternoon, but he died.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the crew of a Port of Nanaimo patrol vessel first spotted an overturned kayak and a man in the water at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 21.

The harbour patrol crew pulled the unresponsive man aboard and brought him as close as possible to shore where RCMP officers waded out to bring him ashore.

“He was obviously in distress,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “[Paramedics] were immediately on scene and they commenced first aid measures.”

It was not known how long the victim had been in the water when he was discovered and neither emergency personnel on scene nor O’Brien knew what circumstances led up to the emergency.

B.C. Ambulance Service performed advanced life support and CPR, assisted by Nanaimo Fire Rescue, for more than 30 minutes on the beach before transferring the victim to an ambulance, which rushed him to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. O’Brien confirmed the hospital reported the victim was deceased.



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Emergency callsRCMP