(Kamloops RCMP)

Missing woman from Kamloops, last seen in Merritt

Jayde-Lyne Heard was reported missing on Aug. 9.

The Kamloops RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Kamloops woman.

Jayde-Lyne Heard was reported missing on Aug. 9.

She was last seen in Merritt on Aug. 4. Prior to that, she was allegedly seen getting into a motorhome at the 7Eleven on Seymour Street in Vancouver on Aug. 2.

Jayde-Lyne has not checked in with her contacts for more than a week now,” said Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson

Heard is described as:

  • 29 years old
  • Female
  • 5’8
  • 135 lbs
  • Long reddish hair
  • Tattoo upper right arm (unknown description)

She may be associated with a White 1976 Frontier Motorhome, BC license plate NS3 45F.

RCMP request that if a member of the public knows the whereabouts of Redford or has any information to call the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2022-27701.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KamloopsMissing woman

Previous story
Former B.C. New Democrat leader and B.C. member of Parliament Bob Skelly dies
Next story
Man who tried to breach FBI’s Cincinnati office killed after standoff

Just Posted

Shelly and Mateo, one of twelve families who will move into Habitat’s affordable housing development at 1375 Piercy Avenue in Courtenay, hold shovels at the project’s groundbreaking ceremony. Photo Credit: John Bonner
Habitat for Humanity partners with Peninsula Co-op for a monthly donor drive

BC Nurses Union members and supporters attended a rally in Campbell River’s Spirit Square Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Nurses rally for change in Campbell River

The emergency weather shelter was previously run at 690 Evergreen Road. However, because of limited space and staffing, the Coalition to End Homelessness is hoping to find a larger and more accessible space for this year. Photo courtesy Sue Moen
Campbell River has everything it needs for an extreme weather shelter except staff

A truck got high-centred on the median north of the Willis Road and Highway 19 intersection in Campbell River mid-morning Wednesday, Aug. 10. Photo contributed
Truck gets high-centred on Highway 19 median in Campbell River