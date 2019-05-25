Kamloops girl, 9, recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning now out of ICU

Her mother who was sleeping in the same tent with her did not survive

The 9-year-old girl who suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in a Shuswap tent last weekend has been moved out of the intensive care unit at BC Children’s Hospital.

READ MORE: Mother dead, youth in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandy Point Campground

On the morning of May 18, Micaela Walton and her mother, Lucy, were camping in a tent at the Sandy Point campground. When they did not come out of the tent, Micaela’s mother was found dead and Micaela was airlifted to the Vancouver hospital in serious condition.

Police say the pair were trying to keep warm by using a cooking pot with wood ash in it. According to an update to the GoFundMe page created to support the family, Micaela’s father, Chris, has been with her at the hospital since the incident.

READ MORE: Woman who died at Shuswap campground remembered as loving mom

The GoFundMe page has surpassed it’s $2,000 goal with the donations totalling $3,885 as of Saturday afternoon.

Most Read