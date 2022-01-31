Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photo as he greets commuters at a Montreal Metro station on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (File photo from The Canadian Press)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photo as he greets commuters at a Montreal Metro station on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (File photo from The Canadian Press)

Justin Trudeau says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

Canada’s PM ‘feeling fine’ and will keep working remotely

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he tested positive for COVID-19 today.

He says on Twitter that he is “feeling fine” and that he will keep working remotely this week as he follows public health guidelines.

His tweet also encourages everyone to “please get vaccinated and get boosted.”

Trudeau revealed last Thursday that he was going into isolation for five days after finding out the previous evening he had been in contact with someone who tested positive.

He told The Canadian Press on Friday that it was because one of his three children had tested positive for COVID-19.

Trudeau is set to deliver remarks and take questions from the media this morning through a remote news conference.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Justin Trudeau isolating after COVID exposure

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Previous story
Spotify to add advisories to podcasts discussing COVID-19 amid Joe Rogan controversy
Next story
3 people, including a child, killed in ‘devastating’ East Vancouver fire

Just Posted

A crowd of anti-COVID-19 mandates gathers at Campbell River’s Spirit Square on Saturday, January 29. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Anti-mandate crowd rallies at Campbell River’s Spirit Square

Danny Ramadan is this year’s Haig-Brown House Writer in Residence. Ramadan is a Syrian-Canadian author and LGBTQ-refugees advocate. Photo submitted
Haig-Brown writer-in-residence typing up a storm in Campbell River heritage house

A convoy of vehicles leaves Campbell River on the morning of Jan .29, headed to Victoria to participate in Vancouver Island’s version of the ‘Freedom Rally’. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
‘Freedom Rally’ convoy leaves Campbell River

The City of Campbell River is planning upgrades to its Sportsplex. Mirror File Photo
Cost reductions sought in order to press ahead with much-needed Sportsplex upgrades