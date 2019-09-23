Curtis Sagmoen can be seen leaving the courthouse in Vernon following Day 2 of his trial on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. On Monday, Supreme Court Justice Alison Beames ruled Sagmoen gave statements to RCMP in a video interview of his own free will. His lawyer had been seeking to have the interview deemed inadmissible. (Caitlin Clow - Black Press)

Justice rules B.C. man gave statement of own free will

Defence wanted Vernon’s Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

The Crown has scored a small victory in the case of Curtis Sagmoen.

Justice Alison Beames ruled Monday morning that statements the accused made in police interviews will be admissible in trial proper.

Defence lawyer Lisa Helps had been seeking to have her client’s statements deemed inadmissible.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Police interview with Sagmoen made public

Beames ruled Monday that Sagmoen’s statements were made of his own free will, and not coerced by police investigation techniques.

Sagmoen has been accused of threatening a sex worker at gunpoint while wearing a mask in a 2017 incident. The video interviews with RCMP were conducted on Sept. 5 and 6, 2017, shortly after Sagmoen’s arrest.

He pleaded not guilty to five charges on Sept. 9, which included uttering threats, careless discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, concealing his face and possession of a controlled substance.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

n for a dangerous purpose, concealing his face and possession of a controlled substance.

Previous story
NDP leader’s campaign to touch down on central Vancouver Island Thursday
Next story
B.C. students empowered to ‘shift the vote’ this election

Just Posted

RCMP on lookout for vehicle connected to recent thefts

Thefts occured from vehicles in Campbell River and Strathcona Park

NDP leader’s campaign to touch down on central Vancouver Island Thursday

Joining candidates Rachel Blaney (North Island – Powell River) and Gord Johns (Courtenay – Alberni)

PHOTOS: Fall Festival blends Haig-Brown’s passions

Event celebrates environmental stewardship, arts, fly fishing and more

Campbell River athletes return with more than 30 medals from 55+ BC Games

Games took place in Kelowna from Sept. 10 to 14

2019 FEDERAL ELECTION: North Island-Powell River candidates discuss marine traffic and ocean protection

In an effort to inform the North Island-Powell River riding constituents, we… Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay black man to win best drama-series acting Emmy

Tour de Rock ride kicks off in the North Island

I would ride all day in the rain if it means raising money to help these kids”

Three B.C. moms to launch CBD-infused water

Three friends say benefits may include anxiety relief, pain management

B.C. students empowered to ‘shift the vote’ this election

B.C. Federation of Students launches ‘Our Time is Now’ campaign

Justice rules B.C. man gave statement of own free will

Defence wanted Vernon’s Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

MEC and LUSH stores to close on Friday for global climate strikes

Retailers will be closed on Sept. 27 so that staff can march in demonstrations

Hybrid vessels part of B.C. Ferries’ plans to reduce emissions

Island Class vessels, coming by 2022, part of ferry corporation’s broader strategy

VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Cari McGillivray posted the head-turning video, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media

Give severely addicted drug users injectable medical-grade heroin, guideline says

CMAJ article outlines best practices for innovative treatment that’s been lacking in overdose crisis

Most Read