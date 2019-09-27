Journalist sources should be revealed as ‘last resort,’ Supreme Court says

Court re-affirmed that under new laws, journalists should not be immediately forced to reveal sources

The Supreme Court of Canada is ordering a case concerning protection of journalistic sources back to a lower court, saying it cannot decide on the issue because the arguments have changed.

But in a majority decision, the court re-affirmed that under new laws, journalists should be forced to reveal their sources only as a “last resort.”

The court set aside an order requiring journalist Marie-Maude Denis to disclose sources who gave her information about the case of Marc-Yvan Cote, a former provincial Liberal minister in Quebec charged with fraud and bribery.

But the justices sent the issue back to the Court of Quebec for a new hearing because the Crown changed its arguments while the top court considered the case.

The court acknowledged it was an “exceptional remedy” given an exceptional situation.

ALSO READ: Pressured over press rights, Myanmar frees Reuters reporters

Justice Rosalie Abella dissented, saying she would not have sent the issue back to the lower court because the legal issue was clear enough.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Students to skip school, join climate strikes across B.C.

Just Posted

Striking loggers receive support at Campbell River rally

Western Forest Products employees have been on strike since July 1

Archaeological discovery halts Campbell River waterfront sewer and water project

Last stretch of this year’s work postponed

NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign touches down on Vancouver Island

First Art & Earth Festival in Campbell River was an experiment gone terribly, terribly right

‘It turned out fantastically. We’re definitely onto something.’

Hundreds gather in downtown Campbell River for climate rally

‘All change begins at the margins of civilization, and islands are at the margins of civilization’

‘I accomplished my mission,’ accused in Yonge Street van attack told police

Transcript and video of the police interview were released Friday following a successful legal challenge

Nanaimo-bound ferry responds to flares, assists boaters in distress

Incident happened outside Tsawwassen on Thursday night

Canucks wrap up pre-season with 4-2 loss to Coyotes

Vancouver finishes exhibition slate with .500 record

‘We’ll keep him in our hearts:’ Adventurous dog dies after falling off Vancouver Island cliff

Nikki Bigger will leave the Cowichan Valley with a broken heart and without Frankie.

Students to skip school, join climate strikes across B.C.

At least 25 Fridays for Future protests set for Friday in all corners of B.C.

Stolen husky mascot costume returned to Prince George humane society

Suspect nabbed after photo surfaced of them wearing the costume, riding a bike in broad daylight

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall

Meanwhile, a snow storm is headed for Alberta

How long to save up for down payment in Vancouver? One study says 52 years

Greater Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Greater Toronto markets round out the steepest three

Most Read