Images posted online by Campbell River Crime Stoppers show a man police are seeking after a robbery occurred at the Jolly Giant convenience store on Jan. 21.

Jolly Giant convenience store robbed in Campbell River

Campbell River RCMP asking for public’s help in identifying suspect

Police are asking for help from the public after a man allegedly robbed the Jolly Giant convenience store in Campbell River on Monday.

The theft happened just before 3 p.m., when a man “attended the Jolly Giant and robbed the store by forcefully taking money from the till,” according to Campbell River Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Campbell River Crime Stoppers posts images of alleged theft from vehicle

READ MORE: Campbell River Crime Stoppers looking for tips on thefts from vehicles

Images released by Crime Stoppers show a man wearing a black and grey jacket, beige hoodie, red toque and blue jeans. In one of the photos, the man appears to have his hands in the cash register as he clutches a roll of coins.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or by submitting a web or mobile tip. More images can be viewed on the Crime Stoppers website.

 

Images posted online by Campbell River Crime Stoppers show a man police are seeking after a robbery occurred at the Jolly Giant convenience store on Jan. 21.

Images posted online by Campbell River Crime Stoppers show a man police are seeking after a robbery occurred at the Jolly Giant convenience store on Jan. 21.

Previous story
B.C. man fined $10,000 after leaving moose to suffer before death
Next story
UPDATE: B.C. legislature managers accused of excessive travel, personal expense claims

Just Posted

No injuries after collapsed floor traps worker at former mill in Campbell River – fire chief

Company says it’s investigating after incident at decommissioned Catalyst facility

Jolly Giant convenience store robbed in Campbell River

Campbell River RCMP asking for public’s help in identifying suspect

MARS seeing influx of sick, injured eagles from north part of Vancouver Island

Factors for increase in eagle cases can be anything from lead poisoning to vehicle strikes

Bowl for Breath on Feb. 2 and 3 supports work on cystic fibrosis

School registration forms for Campbell River event are due Jan. 18

Campbell River Storm blow away Glacier Kings on the road

Team remains well in the lead league-wide and a whopping 23 points up on Nanaimo in the division

UPDATE: B.C. legislature managers accused of excessive travel, personal expense claims

Clerk Craig James, security chief Gary Lenz call allegations ‘completely false’

B.C. man fined $10,000 after leaving moose to suffer before death

Surrey man was convicted last week on three Wildlife Act charges

‘Blue Monday’ isn’t real, but depression can be

CMHA encourages people to prioritize their mental health

Parole granted for drunk driver who killed B.C. RCMP officer

Kenneth Jacob Fenton will be able to attend alcohol abuse treatment, nearly three years after crash that killed Const. Sarah Beckett

Anti-pipeline group wants NEB to consider impact of emissions, climate change

Stand.earth filed NEB motion asking to apply same standard to the project as it did with Energy East pipeline

B.C. man charged in 2014 snake venom death of toddler

Henry Thomas was taking care of the North Vancouver girl the day before she died

B.C.’s largest public-sector union wants inquiry into money laundering, drugs

Union officials say Premier John Horgan and Attorney General David Eby have not ruled out the possibility of a public inquiry

Teen in confrontation with Native American: I didn’t provoke

Nick Sandmann of Covington Catholic High School said he was trying to defuse the situation

Suspect allegedly armed with handgun robs Island gas station

Incident occurred Sunday night in Nanaimo

Most Read