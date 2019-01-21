Jolly Giant convenience store robbed in Campbell River

Campbell River RCMP asking for public’s help in identifying suspect

Images posted online by Campbell River Crime Stoppers show a man police are seeking after a robbery occurred at the Jolly Giant convenience store on Jan. 21.

Police are asking for help from the public after a man allegedly robbed the Jolly Giant convenience store in Campbell River on Monday.

The theft happened just before 3 p.m., when a man “attended the Jolly Giant and robbed the store by forcefully taking money from the till,” according to Campbell River Crime Stoppers.

Images released by Crime Stoppers show a man wearing a black and grey jacket, beige hoodie, red toque and blue jeans. In one of the photos, the man appears to have his hands in the cash register as he clutches a roll of coins.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or by submitting a web or mobile tip. More images can be viewed on the Crime Stoppers website.

