Police executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Clubhouse on Petersen road in Campbell River on August 10, 2017.

John Dillon Brown set off to conclude an out-of-court settlement the day he disappeared

Trial of Richard Alexander continues in B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria

John Dillon Brown wanted to sue Campbell River’s Voodoo Lounge after a fight with several men at the night club put him in hospital with a number of injuries.

Brown was found murdered in the trunk of his Honda Accord north of Campbell River near Sayward on March 12, 2016. Richard Ernest Alexander, former president of the Campbell River-based Devils Army Motorcycle Club, is charged with first-degree murder in Brown’s death on March 11, 2016. Alexander has pleaded not guilty in the trial being held in B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria.

RELATED: Murder trial into 2016 Campbell River killing underway in Victoria

Brown’s girlfriend Nicole Herman was on the stand again Wednesday after testifying the day before about the injuries Brown received as a result of a fight with bikers at the Voodoo Lounge in November 2015. Brown began trying to gather witnesses and evidence to launch a lawsuit against the Voodoo Lounge.

Brown was contacted by someone to talk about settling his case out of court. Brown and his cousin met with the caller in January 2016, Herman told the court. He told Herman that he had met with a man that he called Ricky, the name Alexander goes by. The court was told that Brown was expecting an out-of-court settlement of $11,000.

RELATED: Police make arrest in connection with 2016 Vancouver Island homicide

On March 10, Brown returned to Campbell River for another meeting regarding the settlement and Herman testified that Brown appeared relaxed and comfortable with the situation and upcoming meeting.

Herman was then asked to consider the events of the following day, the day Brown was to go missing. She was unable to continue and a court break was called to allow Herman to compose herself.

Brown spent time with the couple’s son awaiting his meeting time, Herman testified after a break. Then around 12:30-1 p.m., Herman heard Brown say goodbye to his son, “I love you, I’ll see you in a little bit.”

“Then I heard the door close and that was the last time I saw him,” she said, her voice faltering.

After a while she attempted to text him a few times and even went out looking for him. She checked the hospital and police station to see if he was there. She eventually reported him missing to the police March 12 at 7 p.m. The police informed her at 8 p.m. that they had found Brown’s Honda Accord. It wasn’t until the next day, a Sunday, that Herman was informed that Brown was dead.

RELATED: Sayward suspicious death updgraded to homicide

Also taking the stand on April 21 was former Voodoo Lounge co-owner Michael Behm who told the court that the dance night club had a mixed clientele that often included members of the Devil’s Army Motorcycle Club. Behm said he knew Alexander and they had some discussion about Devil’s Army members having to stop wearing their badges and insignia in the club in order for the lounge to comply with provincial regulations. Alexander was unhappy with those instructions and club members stopped going to the Voodoo Lounge.

Brown contacted Behm to obtain a video of the fight in the club he was involved in in order to use it in his lawsuit. Behm was not in town the night of the fight and provided Brown with a copy of the video.

Behm told the court he was not aware of Brown’s suit against the lounge until police interviewed him after Brown’s death.

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. gang problemBC Supreme CourtCampbell RiverCrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout not enough to bring back normal life by fall: report
Next story
B.C. red dresses symbolizing missing, murdered Indigenous women vandalized a 2nd time

Just Posted

Police executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Clubhouse on Petersen road in Campbell River on August 10, 2017.
John Dillon Brown set off to conclude an out-of-court settlement the day he disappeared

Trial of Richard Alexander continues in B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Monday, April 19, 2021. Younger Canadians in several provinces are now able to get the AstraZeneca vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
AstraZeneca vaccine appointments fill up fast on Vancouver Island

More pharmacies expected to be added as supply increases

Mowi Canada West's Sheep Pass salmon farm was the company's last of all its B.C. production sites to receive certification from the Aquaculture Stewardship Council. The BC Salmon Farmers Association says activists' claims that salmon farms contribute to declines in wild stocks are based on outdated information that does not account for current practices. (Mowi Canada West photo)
Campbell River Chamber of Commerce hosts BC Salmon Farmers director for Q&A

Meeting to be held via Zoom on April 22 at noon

Ian Baikie is one of the forces behind the Hama?Elas Community Kitchen in downtown Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Food security a basic necessity

To Ian Baikie, helping solve Campbell River’s food insecurity problem is about… Continue reading

Alison Liebel says she has landed her dream job as Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North’s Community Engagement Manager, making a difference in her community and celebrating the work of volunteers every day. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Habitat for Humanity volunteers making huge housing difference in Campbell River

…and it’s not all about swinging hammers, either.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

Nanaimo RCMP say a man was injured while pouring gunpowder on a backyard fire in Harewood on Wednesday, April 21. (File photo)
Nanaimo man hospitalized after pouring gunpowder onto backyard fire

RCMP, investigating explosion in Harewood, also came across an alcohol still on the property

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. sees 1,006 COVID-19 cases Thursday, ‘alarming’ 502 in hospital

Vaccine bookings for people aged 60 and older set to start

Shannon Zirnhelt, from left, her son Lockie, 3, Julia Zirnhelt, 13, and Ella Krus, 13, co-founders of Third Planet Crusade are featured in a music video set to air on Earth Day, April 22, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: B.C.-made music video launched in time for Earth Day 2021

Singer songwriter Shannon Zirnhelt worked with Third Planet Crusade on the project in the Cariboo

Ambulance crews have been busy with a record number of emergency overdose calls this Wednesday, April 21. (BC Emergency Health Services)
B.C. paramedics responded to a record 138 overdose calls in a single day

Wednesday’s calls included 48 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 51 in Fraser Health

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 hotspots targeted as AstraZeneca vaccine runs low

17,000 appointments booked the first day for people aged 40 and up

B.C. Ferries’ sixth Island-class vessel launches at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania. The ship is the second of two that will service the Nanaimo-Gabriola Island route starting in 2022. (Photo submitted)
Second hybrid ferry for Nanaimo-Gabriola route launched overseas

Island-class vessel will enter service in 2022

Dresses hang outside Nelson city hall as part of the REDress Project by Métis artist Jaime Black. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
B.C. red dresses symbolizing missing, murdered Indigenous women vandalized a 2nd time

Nelson’s REDress Project was vandalized along with an outdoor installation on Vancouver Island

A nurse loads a syringe with a vaccine for injection at the Victoria Clipper Terminal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout not enough to bring back normal life by fall: report

Only 51% of the population will be protected under B.C.’s current rollout, SFU professors say more vaccinations are needed to achieve herd immunity

Most Read