Jody Wilson-Raybould sits down for a chat with MP Rachel Blaney

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney’s informal zoom conversation series continues with the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould.

Blaney and Wilson-Raybould will talk on Friday, May 28 at 2 p.m. and the event will be streamed online via Facebook live (link: www.facebook.com/events/204624668020564).

Wilson-Raybould is the independent MP for Vancouver Granville and former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada. As a member of the We Wai Kai Nation and descendant of the Musgamagw Tsawataineuk and Laich-Kwil-Tach peoples she has strong ties to our region, and will be joining her mom’s MP for this tea and talk.

MP Blaney began her Tea & Talk series last month where she is joined live online for a half-hour by a community member to discuss their work, the community, how the past year has impacted them and anything else that might come up over tea. Previous guests have included Stonehouse Teas owner Christine Lilyholm, mental health and housing advocate Don Kattler, Darlana Treloar of Moms Stop the Harm, RCMP Cpl Chris Voller, dental hygienist Allison Hawryski, and Comox Valley director and farmer Arzeena Hamir.

