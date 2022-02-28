Vancouver Island Regional Library’s union employees may begin job action as early as 8 a.m. on March 3. (Black Press file)

Vancouver Island Regional Library’s union employees may begin job action as early as 8 a.m. on March 3. (Black Press file)

Job action looms for Vancouver Island Regional Library employees

Strike could occur as early as 8 a.m. on March 3

Vancouver Island Regional Library’s union employees may begin job action as early as Thursday, March 3.

The collective agreement between the VIRL and BC General Employees’ Union Local 702 expired on Dec. 31, 2020 and the two sides have been bargaining since September 2021.

On Feb. 22 the union — which represents 42 full time employees, or 12 per cent of VIRL’s permanent workforce — announced it had voted 95 per cent in favour of job action and two days later, the BCGEU served 72-hour strike notice.

VIRL’s CUPE Local 401 employees, which represents 55 per cent of VIRL’s permanent workforce — will honour any BCGEU picket lines. Near the end of 2021, VIRL had jointly ratified a Collective Agreement with CUPE 401.

“Job action may include primary, secondary or rotational picketing at VIRL locations,” said a press release issued by David Carson, the director of corporate communications for VIRL. “As a result, we regret that VIRL’s service delivery will be impacted, though precise impacts remain unclear at this time. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and commit to continuing constructive efforts towards bargaining resolution with our valued colleagues.”

VIRL employees who belong to BCGEU Local 702 are professional librarians and colleagues who work at 20 of 39 branches, and in the VIRL’s Information Technology, Collections, and Support Services divisions.

Of VIRL’s 2022 operating budget of $31 million, 95 per cent is fixed costs and 65 per cent of those are wages and benefits.

Bookscowichan valley

Previous story
Man and woman charged in 17 years of Ontario sexual and physical assaults
Next story
Assault on UBCO security guard now a homicide

Just Posted

Walkers of all ages took place in the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser on Feb. 26, 2022. Submitted photo/ Heidi Ridgway
Campbell River’s Coldest Night of the Year walk reaches fundraising goal

Carihi senior girl’s basketball team are all smiles before heading to provincial championships. Submitted photo
Carihi Tyee Senior Girl’s b-ball on fast break to provincials

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung peers around Campbell River Storm forward Carter De Boer during the Friday, Feb. 25 VIJHL North Division semi final playoff game two at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. The Bombers won the game 4-3 in overtime. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Port Alberni Bombers’ overtime winner in game 2 ties VIJHL playoff series against Campbell River Storm

Open-pen fish farm operations in Nootka Sound. (Submitted photo)
New aquaculture suppliers organization calls on federal government to support industry