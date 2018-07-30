Jet ski and boat collide at lake near Campbell River

The boat capsized after the collision with the jet ski. Twitter photo, Campbell River Fire Department

Emergency crews responded to McIvor Lake Saturday afternoon following a collision between a jet ski and a boat.

The accident caused the boat to sink, sending multiple people into the water. The Campbell River RCMP responded to the scene about 4:30 p.m. McIvor Lake is a popular spot about eight kilometres west of Campbell River for swimming, fishing and boating.

According to social media posts, six people were in the boat, including a baby, and the occupants had to jump into the water, to be rescued by other boaters. Early reports state that three people were injured in the accident, though probably “only with bumps and scrapes.” The Mirror has yet to confirm the extent of any injuries.

The Campbell River Fire Department did say they sent crews to attend to patients until BC Ambulance could arrive.

As to the specifics of the crash, the case is currently under investigation.

“I don’t have any details. All I can say is that there was a collision,” said RCMP Cpl. Ron Vlooswyck. “It is being investigated. The West Coast Marine section will be helping us out with the investigation.”

As to any injuries or whether charges would be coming, the RCMP could not yet provide further details. The Mirror will update the story as we get more information.

Reports on Facebook suggested the police were back the following day to patrol the shore line and make sure people were wearing life-jackets. Transport Canada regulations require people to have a life-jacket or PFD (personal flotation device) on board for each person on a watercraft, including human-powered craft.