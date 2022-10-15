It’s Election Day in Campbell River and area; Here’s everything you need to know

The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named Saturday night, as the Campbell River, SD72 and Strathcona Regional District 2022 municipal election gets underway.

Rural communities will also be voting for town and village councils in Gold River, Sayward and Tahsis as well as Strathcona Regional District areas.

Campbell River will be getting a new mayor as five people vie for the position after incumbent mayor Andy Adams decided to not seek re-election. There will also undoubtedly be some new city councillors as well as the council race involves four incumbents. That’s out of a candidate list of 14 names in total.

Polls are open in Campbell River from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Eligible voters are encouraged to vote for one Mayor, six Councillors and five School Trustees.

Where you can vote (City of Campbell River and SD72 elections):

Campbell River Community Centre

401 11th Avenue

Southgate Middle School

740 Holm Road.

Who you can vote for:

City council candidates:

Ken Blackburn

Doug Chapman

Mike Davies

Gwen Donaldson

Colleen Evans

Tanille Johnston

Ron Kerr

Ben Lanyon

Sandra Milligan

Sue Moen

Claire Moglove

Susan Sinnott

Sean Smyth

Ferris Stirling

Mayoral candidates:

Michael Calhoun

Charlie Cornfield

Kermit Dahl

Saron Gebresellassi

Larry Samson

Board of School Trustees Electoral Area 1 (Campbell River):

Kathryn Lorraine Eddy

(Stephen) Craig Gillis

Daryl Wayne Hagen

David Ralph Harper

Alaina Dawn Kelly

Joyce Ione McMann

Kimberley Joy Yaciuk

For Elections FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here for City of Campbell River and here for SD72.

Where you can vote (Strathcona Regional District election):

Area A – 8:00 am – 8:00 pm at the following locations:

• Sayward Heritage Hall, 1257 Sayward Road

• Village of Sayward office, 652 H’Kusam Way

• Village of Zeballos office, 157 Maquinna Avenue

• Tahsis Recreation Centre, 285 Alpine View Road

• Village of Gold River office, 499 Muchalat Drive

• Strathcona Regional District office, 990 Cedar Street

Area C – 8:00 am – 8:00 pm at the following locations:

• Quadra Island Community Centre, 970 West Road

• Quadra Island Elementary School, 678 Heriot Bay Road,

• Strathcona Regional District office, 990 Cedar Street

Area D – 8:00 am – 8:00 pm at the following locations:

• Oyster Bay Resort, 4357 S. Island Highway

• Ocean Grove Elementary School, 3773 McLelan Road

• Southgate Middle School, 740 Holm Road

• Strathcona Regional District office, 990 Cedar Street

For Elections FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

Who you can vote for (SRD):

Electoral Area A

Sarah Fowler

Gerald David Whalley

Electoral Area B

Mark Anthony Vonesch

Electoral Area C

Marc Denis Doll

Alisa Robyn Mawhinney

Electoral Area D

Brenda Ellen Leigh

John Gerald Rice

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots.

