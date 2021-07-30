Firefighter Sue Idle (right) with Pass Creek Fire Department chief Aaron Bebelman. Photo: Submitted

Firefighter Sue Idle (right) with Pass Creek Fire Department chief Aaron Bebelman. Photo: Submitted

‘It is hard. It is fun’: 55-year-old Castlegar woman becomes firefighter

Sue Idle is one of the newest members of the Pass Creek Fire Department

Sue Idle has always been a bit of a go-getter, but at the age of 55 she has now accomplished one of the biggest challenges of her life.

Idle is one of the newest members of the Pass Creek Fire Department (PCFD).

After moving to the Castlegar area three years ago and trying to semi-retire, Idle starting looking for a way to give back to her new community. The idea of joining the local volunteer fire department began to percolate in her mind, as did the physical and mental work it take to succeed. With the support and encouragement of her partner, Idle took the first step and has continued to march forward ever since.

Idle says training with people half her age and trying to stay neck and neck with them took a lot of work and determination, but she was supported along the way by the department’s chief Aaron Bebelman and the rest of the crew.

“I appreciate the camaraderie,” said Idle of the PCFD crew. “They have become like family. They are a supportive group.”

She says that connection is really important when your life could be dependent on your crew mates’ decisions.

So far Idle has passed exterior boot camp (done in full gear in the August heat last year), interior boot camp and the first responder course. She did her live fire training in freezing temperatures and is currently working on motor vehicle extrication and air brakes courses.

“Successfully completing these courses is so rewarding,” says Idle. “It is a great feeling knowing you can do something when people are in trouble.”

Idle plans to keep taking every course she can and has a goal of one day becoming a captain in the department.

“It is hard. It is fun. But it is beyond rewarding to be a member of the Pass Creek Fire Department,” says Idle.


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarfirefighters

Previous story
All ferries from Tsawwassen to Vancouver Island full for the rest of the day
Next story
Researchers celebrate orcas’ return after ‘unprecedented absence’ from southern Vancouver Island waters

Just Posted

Protesters walked from MP Rachel Blaney’s office to the CIBC bank in downtown Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Protestors call on MP to sign climate action pledge

Campbell River Fire Department firefighters respond to a fire at the Freshwater Marina on July 28. Photo courtesy Thomas Doherty.
Fire department prevents spread of fire on vessel at Freshwater Marina

Kandi Kehler found a new rental for her family, but not without difficulty. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Home again: a happy ending for Campbell River family

Spaying or neutering a cat can be cost prohibited for some — a problem Campbell River PAWS is looking to help with. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River PAWS helping limited-income individuals and families spay or neuter their cats